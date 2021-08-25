Orbit Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.80 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $521.68 million and $20.80 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00785953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00101682 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

