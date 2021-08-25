Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.06 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.04 or 1.00298868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01029054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.65 or 0.06582025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

