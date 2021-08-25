Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $67,473.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

