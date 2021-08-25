OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Cap of $123.27 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $123.27 million and $2.27 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00781928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00102001 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,190,945 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

