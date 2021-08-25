Origo (OGO) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Origo has a market cap of $6.78 million and $5.30 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

