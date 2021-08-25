Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $13.10. Oscar Health shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 35,772 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,336,826 shares of company stock worth $17,102,950.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

