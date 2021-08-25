O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.13. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 3,932 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39.

