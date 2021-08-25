O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.26. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 46,491 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.95.

