OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

OSIS stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

