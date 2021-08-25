Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.09% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $220.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

