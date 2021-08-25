Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,617. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.