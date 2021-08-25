Oxen Price Hits $0.77 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $90,401.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001617 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,550.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.46 or 0.06558188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.62 or 0.01326200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00363090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00130126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.05 or 0.00639420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00336403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00320255 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,190,209 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

