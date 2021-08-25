Oxygen (OXY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $866,177.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $95.34 million and approximately $866,177.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,495,525 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

