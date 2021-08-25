Oxygen (OXY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $94.34 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,499,866 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

