PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $98.03 million and approximately $213,599.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007887 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,313,319,953 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

