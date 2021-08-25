Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.37. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.