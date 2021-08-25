Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.29. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 3,342 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,738,000.

