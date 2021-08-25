Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.55. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 4,124 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

