Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $441.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $446.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

