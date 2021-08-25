Pamela G. Marrone Sells 24,510 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

Shares of MBII stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 304,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,870. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.