Pancake Bunny Market Capitalization Achieves $3.97 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00015856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars.

