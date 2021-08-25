Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PANDY opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

