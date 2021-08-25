Pangolin Trading 119.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $82.17 million and approximately $49.33 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 119.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00007849 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

