Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 352,396 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 115,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,703. The firm has a market cap of $822.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

