PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $78.00 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001392 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $78.00 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.15 or 0.00408229 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00942188 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

