Patron Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Patron has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.93 million and $5,193.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

