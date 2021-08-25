Paxos Standard Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $945.72 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

