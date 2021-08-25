PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0017 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $143,985.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00098985 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

