PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Achieves $137,892.71

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $137,892.71 and approximately $87.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00774387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00100469 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.