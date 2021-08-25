Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $5,821,305.60 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.76. 12,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 209.39 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $262.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

