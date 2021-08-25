PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.82.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $279.51 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.