PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.69. 4,343,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.03. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

