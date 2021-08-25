PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.86. 130,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

