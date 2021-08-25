PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of PBF Logistics worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

PBFX stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.21 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,049 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

