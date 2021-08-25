Peanut (NUX) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $536,817.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00101160 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,547 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

