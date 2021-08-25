Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 53,350.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. 79,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,185. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

