Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 183.40 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.29 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

