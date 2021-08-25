Peony (PNY) Trading Down 23.5% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $36,591.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 20,869,129 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

