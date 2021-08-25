People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

PBCT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,700. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

