PEPS Coin Trading 376.8% Higher Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 376.8% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $14,459.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00109229 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,102,810 coins and its circulating supply is 49,933,957 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

