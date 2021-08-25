Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.