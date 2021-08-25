Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 10,530 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

