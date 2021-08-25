Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDMO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

