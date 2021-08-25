Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

