Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 208.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

