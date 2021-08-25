Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Immunovant worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of IMVT opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

