Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Southwest Gas worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

SWX opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

