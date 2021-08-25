Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,633 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Cerus worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CERS opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.