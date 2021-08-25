Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Monro worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.