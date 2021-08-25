Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $9.51 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 279,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $17,971,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telos by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 262,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 784.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 728,707 shares of company stock worth $22,279,067. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

